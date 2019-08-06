Kendrick High School gets new athletic complex ahead of new school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students at Kendrick High School in Columbus will return to school with a new addition to their campus.
Students will be welcomed back by a new state-of-the-art athletic complex. Dr. David Lewis, Muscogee County School District superintendent, threw the first pitch after a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday at Kendrick High’s first home softball game.
The complex was made possible by a 2018 special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST). The complex includes a new baseball, softball, and football field with a track around it.
“We are very fortunate and thankful to our superintendent and board and the citizens in Columbus who voted for the SPLOST,” said Kendrick High Principal Alonzo James.
Some Kendrick High alumni also attended the ribbon cutting.
