New backseat seatbelt law coming to Alabama Sept. 1

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new law coming to Alabama Sept. 1 will require adults to wear seat belts in the backseat of cars, or face a ticket.
Currently in Alabama and Georgia, adults are only required to wear a seat belt while in the front seat.
Smiths Station resident Dewayne Shaw doesn’t hesitate when it comes to wearing a seat belt.
“Front seat, back seat, [we] always wear seat belts, and everyone in our car always wear seat belts,” Shaw said.
He thinks it’s a great idea.
“It should be mandatory, and it’s a good law,” Shaw said.
Some aren't so sure.
“Children have to wear seat belts in the backseat and that makes sense to me, but once you’re adult sized, I don’t get why it’s so important in the back,” said Annabell Omilian, another Smiths Station resident.
Authorities said even adults can be injured or killed without a belt, regardless of where they’re seated.
“We’ve seen time and time again where fully grown adults are ejected from vehicles," said Auburn’s assistant chief of police, Will Mathews. "It’s tragic and usually ends up in a fatality.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, of the more than 37,000 people killed in car crashes in 2017, 47 percent were not wearing seat belts. In 2017 alone, seat belts saved almost 15,000 lives.
Omilian believes there are downsides to seat belts.
“Depending on the type of accident, it might be better not to wear a seat belt," she said. "I’ve heard of impacts where the seat belt cut someone really badly.”
Auburn police said there should be no hesitation when it comes to wearing a seat belt in the back.
“I don’t think there’s a downside to being restrained," Mathews said. "It’s the safest thing you can do when you get into a car.”
Shaw said he’s glad the law will be official.
“Putting a seat belt on is something easy to do, and you should do it,” he said.
