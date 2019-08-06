Rain Coverage Stays Low Wednesday & Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we take you into Wednesday and Thursday, the overall rain coverage will be in the 10-30% range with the driest day coming up on Thursday. Afternoon and evening will always be the favored chance of a shower or storm, but most will stay dry, hot, and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s. The morning hours may start out with some patchy fog in spots, so watch out for that if you're making that commute back to school or work. A passing disturbance will increase the rain coverage for Friday and Saturday, so expect a better chance of getting wet in the afternoon or evening (but still not a washout). Going into Sunday and next week, the weather will be very average for August with hit or miss rain chances and highs in the 90s. Lows will remain in the 70s.