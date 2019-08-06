Storm leaves behind damage, downed trees in Lee County, Ala.

(Source: City of Smiths Station)
By Olivia Gunn | August 5, 2019 at 11:12 PM EDT - Updated August 5 at 11:28 PM

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Storms caused damage across Lee County, Alabama Monday evening.

Wind speeds in excess of 40 mph caused damage to a cell tower, several utility lines, and trees.

According to the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, technicians will assess the damage to a Southern LINC tower and make replacements if needed on Tuesday.

The City of Smiths Station says a Verizon cell tower on Highway 280 was also blown over. Verizon has been contacted.

UPDATE: The tower is not owned by Verizon. The owner is Southern Linc and they plan to have a replacement onsite...

Posted by City of Smiths Station on Monday, August 5, 2019

