Storm leaves behind damage, downed trees in Lee County, Ala.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Storms caused damage across Lee County, Alabama Monday evening.
Wind speeds in excess of 40 mph caused damage to a cell tower, several utility lines, and trees.
According to the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, technicians will assess the damage to a Southern LINC tower and make replacements if needed on Tuesday.
The City of Smiths Station says a Verizon cell tower on Highway 280 was also blown over. Verizon has been contacted.
Stay with News Leader 9 for updates.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.