U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development officially puts The Ralston on notice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Could changes finally be on the way, a day after not one, but two, U.S. congressman visit a low-income housing complex in Columbus?
According to residents, Ralston Towers has been plagued with problems for a number of years and there may be some relief in sight now that the federal government has stepped in.
Congressmen Sanford Bishop and Drew Ferguson visited The Ralston Monday and both promised to improve conditions or get residents vouchers to move out. Now, a
letter from The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or H.U.D., demands action.
“One time I was just sitting in my room," resident Lueshionda Sexton said, "and I could hear a heard of big ole rats.”
HUD is officially putting Ralston Towers on notice. A letter obtained by News Leader 9 states the owners of the uptown Columbus building have 60 days to fix ongoing problems or they could lose their contract with HUD, which means The Ralston would have to shut down.
“This facility is not providing safe, sanitary nor decent housing for these residents,” U.S. Congressman Sanford Bishop said.
“And it’s not fair," Congressman Drew Ferguson added, "and it’s not right for our fellow Americans, and our veterans to be living in these conditions. It is wrong.”
The latest inspection report shows many items must the repaired, including issues with lead-based paint, water leaks, damaged walls, sinks, and toilets, and buckling ceilings. According to HUD, all apartment units must be decent, safe and sanitary, something residents say is not the case.
“It’s filthy in here," Sexton said, "the elevators get stuck, I cannot walk up steps and some people get stuck in the elevator. I think the conditions and stuff that we have to deal with living here is very unfair.”
“There are a number of people here who have air conditioning problems," resident Chris Lowe said, "I mean it’s no way to be.”
One resident wants the owners to visit and see the problems for themselves like the congressmen did.
“I would like to have a judge tell the owners of this place they’ve got to live here a month," Lowe said, "with no car, no transportation. See how they like it and what they think about it then.”
Right now, it is a waiting game for Ralston Towers residents. Will the owners get this building up to federal standards within the 60 day time period? Where will hundreds of residents go if the building is shut down?
