Westview Elementary students welcomed back to school with high fives

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Students and parents at Westview Elementary School got a spirted welcome Tuesday morning.
For the first day back after the summer break, community members formed two lines at the entrance of the school and gave out high fives to welcome students back and to get them pumped and ready to learn. Students were also greeted with words of encouragement.
"We like to start ‘back to school’ off by allowing our students to feel like the champions they are,” said Westview Elementary Principal Dr. Travis Richardson.
The practice of encouraging students with community members lines up ready to give high fives is becoming a welcomed tradition at Westview Elementary.
