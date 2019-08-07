Auburn holds first pads practice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday was the day to “suit up” in Auburn as the Tigers held their first practice in pads of fall camp.
They held their fifth practice of fall, and the last one before they hold their first scrimmage of the preseason on Thursday.
Quarterbacks did some red zone work today. Joey Gatewood and Bo Nix have a chance to make an impression in Thursday’s meeting as they both look to grab that starting job. Coach Gus Malzahn said good things about the two after the first day in pads.
“I thought they got better today,” Malzahn said. “Like I said, we’re putting a lot of volume install and any time you go redzone, that’s a whole 'nother deal. The field condenses. There’s specific plays that you call and quite a few of them were new plays today, but I thought they handled it real good today. Two days ago, it wasn’t as good, but today I thought they did a good job.”
QB’s won’t go “live” during the scrimmage, meaning they won’t get hit. Auburn returns to practice in two days.
