Calvary Christian School kicks off 45th year in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many students are heading back to school across the Chattahoochee Valley including students at Calvary Christian School who began the new school year Wednesday.
Calvary Christian School kicked off their 45th year Wednesday morning with a prayer over students. Headmaster Jim Koan says they begin every school year with a prayer.
He says they have added a lot of important features for their school this year.
“Particularly we added some safety features to further strengthen the security of our students and we’ve upgraded our facilities, but most important is we continue to raise the bar of expectation for our kids,” Koan said.
Koan says he expects students to raise the bar for themselves this school year.
“In terms of their academics, in terms of the arts that they’re involved with, in therms of their athletics, but most importantly in their character and their relationship with God. That’s what we’re expecting to be most significant this year,” Koan explained.
Koan says they have 721 students this year, which is the highest enrollment in 16 years.
The school recognized faculty and staff who served from five to 20 years. The school also recognized first grade teacher, Mrs. Polly Summerall, for her 40 years of service at Calvary Christian School.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.