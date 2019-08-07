Columbus law enforcement, city leaders make stops around town for National Night Out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you saw a lot of police, firefighters, and local law enforcement in your neighborhood Tuesday night, you have nothing to worry about.
They were riding around town to connect with the community in hopes of preventing crime. It’s a part of a national effort called National Night Out.
“It’s one of the largest we’ve ever had,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
It’s the 19th time they’ve held the event in Columbus. Law enforcement officials said it’s focus is on fellowship and fun in the Columbus community. Officials said this is one of the best ways for the community to connect with local law enforcement.
“If you build relationships in the communities then the communities feel safe talking to our officers,” explained Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins.
“It gives them a chance to interact. We depend on the citizens. It’s the citizens and neighborhood watches that help us help them keep the streets safer,” said Henderson.
Public safety officers made 35 stops across the Fountain City. The groups were made up of the Columbus Police Department, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the Muscogee County Marshal’s Office, and a list of other law enforcement agencies.
CPD Sgt. Donald Bush said the public safety officers volunteer their time for this community service. Police said it’s not a scare tactic to enforce safer conditions, it’s a way to connect with the community and build relationships between the people and law enforcement to help cut down on crime in the city.
“With some of the crimes lately, they’ve had the support of the community in trying to solve those crimes and that’s important in all of Columbus, Georgia,” said Tompkins.
Officials said they’re hoping this can start a spark between the local community and law enforcement to help foster a trusting relationship to make things easier for both parties in times of emergencies.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.