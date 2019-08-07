Heat and Humidity Running High

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Steamy conditions persist across the Valley for Hump Day, but at least we were treated to some stunning sunrises this morning! Of course, with stunning sunshine in August comes brutal heat. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s through the end of the week with heat only tempered by developing clouds and a few storms during the heat of the day.
Rain coverage looks to stay at roughly 20-30% through early next week with Friday and Saturday looking like the best chance to see PM storms for now. The stagnant humid air mass sitting over the Southeast will keep the heat index running high too, with feels like temperatures pushing closer to 100. Mornings will stay warm and muggy with patchy fog possible at times. Rain coverage should increase a touch by Tuesday of next week as another weathermaker approaches the Valley.
