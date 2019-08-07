LaGrange police investigating shooting that left one injured on Brenda Blvd.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are currently investigating a shooting that left one man injured.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Brenda Blvd. just before 8:00 p.m. on Aug. 6 in reference to a person being shot.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg before being taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.
Police are still searching for a suspect.
The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2664 or (706) 883-2688.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.