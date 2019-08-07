Man indicted on manslaughter charge in Lee Co. following fatal accident involving truck with jet fuel

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The driver of a tanker truck that struck another vehicle and killing its driver is now facing an indictment for manslaughter.
Meadows, an Auburn University student, was killed instantly.
An investigation found that Lockwood was distracted by an electronic device and did not hit the brakes until after striking Meadows’ vehicle.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes presented the case to a grand jury, resulting in Lockwood’s indictment and subsequent arrest.
He was taken into custody on Aug. 6 by authorities in Houston County.
Lockwood is currently being held in the Lee County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
