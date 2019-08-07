MCSD schools participating in free lunch and breakfast program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is participating in the free national lunch and breakfast program.
Specific schools will receive meal assistance through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program. The program allows school districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled CEP locations without collecting household applications.
CEP is a meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas and is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs.
The alternative provision will provide meals at no charge at the following schools:
- Allen Elementary School
- Arnold Magnet Academy
- Baker Middle School
- Blanchard Elementary School
- Brewer Elementary School
- Carver High School
- J.D. Davis Elementary School
- Dawson Elementary School
- Dimon Magnet Academy
- Dorothy Height Elementary School
- Double Churches Middle School
- Downtown Magnet Academy
- East Columbus Magnet Academy
- Eddy Middle School
- Forrest Road Elementary School
- Fort Middle School
- Fox Elementary School
- Gentian Elementary School
- Georgetown Elementary School
- Hannan Magnet Academy
- Hardaway High School
- Johnson Elementary School
- Jordan High School
- Kendrick High School
- Key Elementary School
- Lonnie Jackson Academy
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School
- Midland Academy
- Midland Middle School
- Reese Road Leadership Academy
- Richards Middle School
- Rigdon Road Elementary School
- River Road Elementary School
- Rothschild Leadership Academy
- Shaw High School
- South Columbus Elementary School
- Spencer High School
- St. Mary’s Magnet Academy
- Waddell Elementary School
- Wesley Heights Elementary School
- Wynnton Arts Academy
