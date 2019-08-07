New details emerge in Sumter Co. plane crash that killed two people

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A preliminary report on a Sumter County plane crash released by the National Transportation Safety Board has revealed some new details.
No flight plan was filed for the flight that took off at approximately 5:47 p.m., according to the NTSB.
According to a friend of the pilot, the pair were flying to Oshkosh, Wis. to attend the 2019 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.
Witnesses say they heard the sound of an airplane at 5:50 p.m., just three minutes after the plane reportedly took off. One witness reported the sound of the engine was “whining" and “loud.”
The NTSB says the plane initially struck a tree approximately 100 feet above the ground. The initial ground scar after the plane struck the ground was approximately 50 feet beyond the tree and the plane came to its final resting place 75 feet beyond that.
Pecan trees along the debris path were damaged by fire from the plane and wilted in a manner “consistent with fuel blight,” according to the report.
The Cirrus Aircraft Parachute System was examined following the crash and the safety pin remained installed on the deployment handle with its “Remove Before Flight” tag attached. The parachute remained in its deployment bag.
Both Anthony and Cochran held commercial pilot certificates, an airframe and powerplant mechanic certificate and a second-class medical certificate with the limitation of “must have available glasses for near vision.”
The cause of the crash has not been released.
