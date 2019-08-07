Organization accepting applications for Lee County home replacement program

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One organization continues to help families from tornadoes that passed through East Alabama in March.
Samaritan’s Purse continues to help families recover from the storm’s impact through a manufactured home replacement program. The organization is still accepting applications from homeowners in need of assistance.
The goal of Samaritan’s Purse is to help more than 30 Lee County families return home.
The deadline to schedule an appointment to receive an application is August 30.
