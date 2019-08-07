Organization gives 100 belts for male students at Rothschild Middle School in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nonprofit organization is helping students at a Columbus middle school return to classes with a clean look.
100 Black Men of America Inc. presented 100 belts for the male students at Rothschild Middle School.
The act is more than just giving a belt to the young men, but to show them that someone still cares for them. Giving the students belts helps them look nice and also makes them think about how they look when school starts.
“The belts are for the students to help them to be really sharp on the first day of school in their new uniforms,” said Myles B. Caggins Jr., president of 100 Black Men Columbus. 100 Black Men of Columbus are very proud to help be apart of this. We’re hoping that the children will feel good at the start of the year.
The mission of 100 Black Men of America Inc. is to improve the quality of life within out communities and enhance educational and economic opportunities.
