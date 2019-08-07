Safety clinic held in Columbus to help prevent sports-related injuries

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A kids’ sports safety clinic was held in Columbus Tuesday.
The event was sponsored by Safe Kids USA’s new Safe Sports initiative.
The clinic is designed to provide coaches and league organizers with the knowledge and skills essential to keeping children in the Chattahoochee Valley from sustaining sports-related injuries, so that they can remain healthy and active.
"We see so many concussions in our ER. at Piedmont Columbus Regional and that's been a key focus,” said Pamela Fair, director of Safe Kids Columbus. “We also see heat and hydration injuries, so it's just important that coaches understand how they can prevent their players from getting hurt and then keep their players in the game. That's the big push."
Devon Gales, a former Southern University wide-receiver, was among the speakers at the event.
Gales sustained a career-ending injuring while blocking a kickoff return against the Georgia Bulldogs. The injury left him paralyzed, but he didn’t let it define him. Gales is now the assistant coach at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia.
