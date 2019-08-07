Section of 4th Ave. in Phenix City to close for utility construction

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A section of 4th Avenue in Phenix City will be closed this week.
Due to utility construction, 4th Avenue will be closed to through traffic between 16th Street and 20th Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 8 to Friday, August 9.
A detour will be provided to route traffic around the construction work.
Drivers should expect delays while in the area and adjust travel times accordingly.
For questions or concerns, contact the Phenix City Engineering Department at 334-448-2760.
