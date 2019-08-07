Some Muscogee Co. educators participate in Teacher Institute at the River Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Teacher training is underway for some educators in Muscogee County.
On Tuesday, a group of third grade teachers learned how to incorporate arts into their curriculum. They participated in the Georgia Council for the Arts certified teaching program.
The training is a collaboration with the River Center for the Performing Arts and the Muscogee County School District.
“When they say to me, ‘this is why I became a teacher,’ that’s it. This is why we do this. Change a teacher, change a life,” said Rick McKnight, education program manager at the River Center.
Some the arts displayed included drama, storytelling, visual arts, music, and more.
