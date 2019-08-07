Staying Hot; Rain Coverage Increasing Late Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading to Thursday, highs will climb in to the mid 90s for the afternoon with rain coverage in the 10-30% range during the afternoon and evening. For folks heading back to school, don't expect any rain in the morning, but we certainly can't rule out a shower or storm later during the afternoon or evening. Friday and Saturday will feature an increased coverage of rain in the PM and evening (30-50%) with highs staying in the low to mid 90s. How hot we get on those days will depend on what the coverage of rain and storms will be like. Sunday looks a lot drier with highs in the mid 90s again, and we'll keep a fairly average forecast going into next week. Look for a rain coverage in the 20-30% range for Monday through Thursday with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.