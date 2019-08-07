Suspect pleads not guilty in shooting on Old Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man charged in a shooting in Columbus appeared in Recorder’s Court on Wednesday.
Eugene Ellington, 36, is facing several charges following a shooting on Old Buena Vista Road that left three people injured Monday night. He pleaded not guilty.
Ellington is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, and discharging a firearm in the city.
Two of the shooting victims are in stable condition and the third victim refused treatment. The case bound over to Superior Court.
