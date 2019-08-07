Suspected Troup Co. burglars ram car into business to get inside

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a burglary where the suspects appear to have made their own doorway into the business.
At approximately 5:05 a.m. on Aug. 7, deputies were dispatched to FMJ Armory in the 2200 block of West Point Rd. in regards to a burglar alarm.
Seven minutes later, deputies arrived to find a large hole in the side of the business where it appeared a vehicle had rammed through the wall.
Once inside, deputies discovered a burglary had taken place. A group of unknown suspects reportedly smashed cases and took and undetermined number of handguns and rifles, the investigation found.
Also during the course of the investigation, investigators were notified of a stolen vehicle report, which was later recovered on Avery Dr. in LaGrange. It was determined that this stolen vehicle was used to gain entry into FMJ Armory.
Investigators believe that after the suspects ditched the stolen vehicle, they fled in another vehicle or vehicles. There is no description of any suspects.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the TCSO at (706) 883-1616.
