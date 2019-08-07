Valley Healthcare System in Columbus celebrating National Health Center Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week marked National Health Center Week.
Valley Healthcare System in Columbus is celebrating the initiative with a patient appreciation and other events throughout the week.
On Wednesday, Valley Healthcare had vendors to provide food and health and patient education.
"We want to make sure that everyone recognizes the work, the dedication by the staff, the caring by the staff of the quality of life, the health, and the wellbeing," said Sarah Lange, Valley Healthcare Group CEO.
Valley Healthcare will provide lunch to stakeholders on Thursday to show how much they are appreciated and on Saturday, a children’s appreciation day will be held.
