19-year-old arrested in murder of Manchester man

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WTVM) - A 19-year-old Warm Springs man is behind bars after being arrested in connection to the murder of K’myre Jernard “KJ” Couch.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Zy’Kevious Copeland on Aug. 5 in Manchester.
GBI responded to the largest city in Meriwether County at the request of the Manchester Police Department to investigate Couch’s murder on Aug. 2.
The victim, later identified as Couch, had already been taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the GBI or the Manchester police at (706) 846-3155.
