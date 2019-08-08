Alabama Department of Corrections graduates largest class in three years

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections personnel grew by 70 more today.
Seventy graduates made it through the 12-week curriculum, completing 480 hours worth of training. You’ll recall DOC has been under federal court order to hire additional correctional officers to deal with a major prison shortage.
The men and women who graduated Thursday will report to their respective state prisons by Monday morning.
“Having 70 correctional officers graduate today has an immense impact for the staffing levels at the institutions. Any help they can get is a plus but to have 70 officers graduate is an immense positive for our department," said Alabama Department of Corrections Capt. Rondell Wannamaker.
Wannamker says the 70 who graduated represented the largest class in at least three years.
The new officers will start out earning $30,000 a year.
