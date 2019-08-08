Columbus couple turns Alzheimer’s diagnosis into treasured gifts for kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus couple found their own unique way to fight Alzheimer’s disease.
Charles and Carol Clegg are bringing smiles to the faces of children worldwide by making wooden toys. Making the toys also serves as a form of therapy for the Clegg’s as the handcrafting keeps their minds busy.
Dozens of their handmade toys are being distributed around the region and may more will be included in the year’s Operation Christmas child boxes to be shipped worldwide throughout the upcoming holiday.
