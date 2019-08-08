Columbus Police Department hosting public safety hiring event at Goodwill Community Campus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is hosting a major hiring event at the Goodwill Community Campus in Columbus.
The event takes place Thursday, August 22 from noon to 6 p.m.
The police department is hoping to fill nearly 100 positions within the community from police officers to 911 operators.
Job seekers can expect to meet representatives from the following divisions:
- Patrol
- SWAT
- Patrol Motor Squad
- Detective
- Explosive Ordinance Division (Bomb Squad)
- 911
Attendees can also look forward to interactions with many divisions of the Columbus Police Department.
The hiring event will feature fitness competitions and electronic giveaways.
The Goodwill Community Campus is located at 2601 Cross Country Drive.
