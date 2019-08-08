Harris Co. property owners to see rollback on property taxes, compensation for overtaxing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An oversight in Harris County is going to put money back into tax payer’s pockets.
According to the superintendent of the Harris County School District, property owners were still paying a school bond tax after it should have ended, meaning they were overtaxed.
Staring this fall, property owners should see compensation for the mistake as well as a rollback on this year’s property taxes.
"School bonds, that's where schools borrow money, they sell bonds to accumulate enough funds to build buildings. The payment of the building had been paid off and we left the tax in place, so we were getting money to pay off a debt that we no longer owed," said Superintendent Roger Couch.
Couch said for every $100,000 in property, residents can expect $30 in compensation for the mistake.
