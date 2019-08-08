Harris County School District gets 11 buses for new school year

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has 11 new school buses for the new school year.
The buses were purchased with special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) dollars to help improve transportation and facilities for children in the county. The 2020 Bluebird conventional busses feature air conditioning and LED lighting to the interior and exterior of each bus, according to the Cheryl Johnson, HCSD transportation director.
“Adding eleven buses with air conditioning is particularly exciting as we have strived through the years to achieve a 100% fleet of buses with air conditioning. Now, every student of Harris County can enjoy a cooler ride time,” said Johnson.
The new buses replace some of the older buses that were in use for 25 years. There’s now a total of 81 busies used daily for bus routes. Each bus has a morning route and, in the afternoon, 20 of the buses pull double duty to accommodate Creekside School’s different release time for a total of 101 afternoon routes.
The initial installation of the transportation department’s standard equipment to include a four-point camera system and two-way radios were completed by Yancey Bus Sales & Services of Macon, GA.
