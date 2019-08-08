Head coach looks back at Lions season

"It encompassed what had happened all season, just mistakes in the big games," Gibson said. "You play a good game here and there, it's just the consistency wasn't there. We were so close on a lot of things offensively. We dropped some passes and we threw a couple picks, Bryan took a beating. I mean, it's the No. 1 defense in the league. You've got to give Jacksonville credit. It's the number one d-line in the league – they lead the league in sacks and we knew that. I thought the line held up as good as it could and I thought the defense played well, well enough to win. We just didn't do enough on offense. Just too many missed opportunities."