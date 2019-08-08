Man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man found guilty of murder in Columbus was sentenced on Thursday.
Demartre Harris was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Harris was found guilty of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime after a drive-by shooting on Cusseta Road in 2015. The shooting left Marcus Bowden dead.
The shooting is believed to have bene gang-related retaliation for a fighter where Harris was beat up.
