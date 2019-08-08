Smiths Station students welcomed back to school with ‘Git Up’ Challenge

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Students in Smiths Station, Alabama were welcomed back to school with a challenge.
It’s called the “Git Up” Challenge.
City employees including the mayor of Smiths Station can be seen doing the “Git Up” in front of several schools throughout the city. The dance is accompanied by a catchy song.
Not only is the back-to-school video getting students pumped for the new school year, it’s promoting a contest.
Parents are encouraged to take a picture or short video in front of Smiths Station Parks and Recreation signs that are posted along Highway 280. The pictures and videos are to be posted on the Smiths Station Park and Recreation Facebook page with the hashtag #ssparksandrec.
Four winners will be selected to win free sports registration for the upcoming fall season.
Watch the video here below:
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.