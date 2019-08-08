Staying Hot With Up & Down Rain Chances

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going through the next few days, rain coverage will be a bit up and down with Saturday being the day with the best coverage in the afternoon and evening. Rain and storms will be more isolated on Friday and Sunday with the coverage only around 20%, but it is best to always be prepared for rain this time of year (especially in this kind of weather pattern). The heat and humidity will be going nowhere, so expect highs in the mid 90s on average with heat index values regularly approaching or exceeding 100 through the middle of next week. Rain coverage next week will be in the 30-40% range with some folks staying dry and hot and others picking up rain and storms - your typical August forecast!