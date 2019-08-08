Steamy Start to the New School Year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As more students across the Valley start back to school today, temperatures will once more surge into the mid if not upper 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like the triple digits outside. Definitely want to stay hydrated and close to the AC today!
Thursday through Saturday features a 20-30% chance of some hit-or-miss storms each afternoon and evening—your best bet at finding any relief from the heat. By Sunday into next week, a strong ride of high pressure will build in across the Eastern U.S. and reinforce the stagnant heat and humidity. Rain chances will drop to about 10-20% through Wednesday as the balmy sunshine wins out. So, if you’re looking for a cooldown any time soon, unfortunately not in the cards for us just yet. At least the tropics are quiet!
