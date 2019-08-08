Steamy Start to the New School Year

Thursday through Saturday features a 20-30% chance of some hit-or-miss storms each afternoon and evening—your best bet at finding any relief from the heat. By Sunday into next week, a strong ride of high pressure will build in across the Eastern U.S. and reinforce the stagnant heat and humidity. Rain chances will drop to about 10-20% through Wednesday as the balmy sunshine wins out. So, if you’re looking for a cooldown any time soon, unfortunately not in the cards for us just yet. At least the tropics are quiet!