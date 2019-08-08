Students in Muscogee Co. start off school year with a hand from sorority

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some students got help with their first day needs thanks to organizations holding school supply drives for pencils, paper, and even backpacks.
One sorority continued to encourage students in Muscogee County on their first day of school Thursday.
Members of Sigma Gamma Rho, Inc. greeted students walking into school at J.D. Davis Elementary School. Royal Anderson gave a hand at the school as students arrived Thursday morning.
“We’re actually having a high-five party with the kids today," Anderson said.
Sigma Gamma Rho gave out free backpacks and school supplies this past weekend at their yearly event, “Operation Big Bookbag.” Anderson calls the “High-Five Party” part II of “Operation Big Bookbag”.
“We’re celebrating the first day of school and encouraging them to do their best and also just lifting their spirits as they walk into the school building," Anderson explained.
Fifth-grader Lakeita Glover said being greeted with music and high-fives on the first day of school surprised her.
“I thank them for that and I thank them for all that they give me joy and success and courage," Glover said.
Anderson hopes the excitement shared Thursday morning will last throughout the school year.
“To see a child smiling, they’re so innocent, and when you see children smiling, you know that it’s genuine because they’re really honest. So, it’s just exciting and it feels good," Anderson said.
Anderson said she hopes they can continue the “High-Five Parties” on the first day of school in the future.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.