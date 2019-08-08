Troup Co. man reunited with medics who helped save his life after cardiac arrest

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County man was reunited Thursday with the medics and first responders who helped save his life.
Mike Pilgrim went into cardiac arrest after being electrocuted while cutting down a tree. When first responders and medics arrived on the scene, Pilgrim was unresponsive and had no pulse.
Firs responders immediately began life-saving measures on him. Pilgrim met with the AMR first responders at the AMR Troup County Headquarters in LaGrange.
“I love them, and I appreciate them,” said Pilgrim. “Mark started CPR, him and his daughter Ashley and they kept going until these guys got here. Then they shocked me.”
Pilgrim said they crew that saved him, Mike and Natosha, are like his brother and sister.
