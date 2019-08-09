Another Heat Advisory for Friday

Just some isolated thundershowers possible today and a similar scenario for the weekend with hit-or-miss storms firing up during the heat of the afternoons into the evening hours. Highs still look to reach the mid if not upper 90s through early next week before a front projected to stall out over the Southeast next week brings slightly better coverage of showers and storms during the PM hours (40%). Regardless, balmy conditions persist next week with no foreseeable hope of a cooldown any time soon.