Another Heat Advisory for Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat and humidity don’t plan on letting up for Friday (or the weekend… or next week…) with highs surging once more into the mid 90s and heat index values exceeding 100-105 in some spots. Another Heat Advisory for today stretching across central Alabama and Georgia, so be mindful of the steamy conditions if you have to be outdoors at any point today.
Just some isolated thundershowers possible today and a similar scenario for the weekend with hit-or-miss storms firing up during the heat of the afternoons into the evening hours. Highs still look to reach the mid if not upper 90s through early next week before a front projected to stall out over the Southeast next week brings slightly better coverage of showers and storms during the PM hours (40%). Regardless, balmy conditions persist next week with no foreseeable hope of a cooldown any time soon.
