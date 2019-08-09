Columbus police searching for missing 11-year-old last seen near Lee St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing child.
Ark’Qavious Streeter, 11, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, August 8 near Lee Street.
He was wearing jean shorts and an unknown colored t-shirt. Ark’Qavious is 4’0” and weighs 75 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Ark’Qavious frequents the area of Melon Street.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
