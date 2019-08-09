Georgia Conservancy celebrating the environment with Grand Whitewater Paddle event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The sixth Grand Columbus Whitewater Paddle is happening Saturday, August 10. The classic rafting experience brought thousands of Whitewater enthusiasts to the Chattahoochee Valley over the past few years.
Whitewater rafting starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and lasts all day. Local non-profit organizations will be set up on the Columbus Riverwalk starting at noon.
“We are shining a light on the non-profits in Columbus and Phenix City who are also involved in environmental stewardship and sustainability efforts. So, we’ve invited 20 something to come down here on the Riverwalk with us to talk to folks here about what they do," said Georgia Conservancy Development and Engagement Director Liza Mueller, Georgia Conservancy development and engagement director.
Joe cook, author of the Georgia River Network Guide Books, will be speaking at Oxbow Meadows at 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.