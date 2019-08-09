Girl Scout Ambassador in Columbus launches suicide awareness project

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Girl Scout in Columbus started a project to raise suicide awareness and prevention.
Girl Scout Ambassador Chloe Smith set up a partnership with New Horizons Behavioral Health to help accomplish her efforts and to also work on her Gold Award.
The Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn. Chloe’s project will train up to 40 adult volunteers who give their time through scouts in suicide awareness, prevention training to youth, serving organizations and volunteers.
"I hope that people will be able to have the courage to start speaking out against suicide. I will create a pledge that says, ‘I pledge to start conversations about suicide and other dark truths,’ because you need courage and you need to be able to talk about it," said Chloe.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for children age 10 to 17 in Georgia. It was the No. 1 cause of death for children age 10 to 14 in Muscogee County from 2013 to 2017.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.