Heat Advisory in Place This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Don't expect any major weather changes for the weekend and early next week - highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values approaching or exceeding 105 at times. Because of this, a heat advisory will be in effect for some of our counties across the Chattahoochee Valley - make no mistake, however.. whether or not your county is under an advisory or not, it will be hot and muggy. Rain coverage through Monday looks to be in the 20-40% range which is pretty average for August. The afternoon and evening will feature the best chance at a passing shower or storm. Going into the middle and end of next week, the rain coverage will increase in a big way - 50-70% - thanks to a trough digging into the South (providing better 'lift' in the atmosphere to get rain and storms going). Highs during this time will drop into the low 90s with a chance of some folks not making it to the 90-degree mark if we see a good amount of rain and storms. Have a great weekend!