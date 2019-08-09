House of Mercy in Columbus hosting back-to-school kids uniform drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The House of Mercy in Columbus is hosting a back-to-school kids uniform drive this week.
The uniform drive began Wednesday, August 7 and will end Friday, August 10 at 7 p.m. The House of Mercy said it currently has 22 children who need clothing.
It’s just to help out the children who are less fortunate,” said Bobby Harris, executive director of the House of Mercy. “I try to take care of as much as possible. But unfortunately, we did not get a lot of school donations this year. We are looking forward to the community helping us out and we look to return the favor in the near future.”
The House of Mercy has 16 school age boys and five school age girls. Clothes can be dropped off at 1532 3rd Avenue Columbus, Georgia.
