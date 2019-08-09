2 men wanted for questioning in shooting that left woman injured in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Two men are wanted in LaGrange for questioning after a woman was injured in a shooting.
The incident happened Thursday, August 8 in the 200 block of McGregor Street shortly before midnight.
According to the LaGrange Police Department, Timothy Hill and Frank Grier were in an altercation. Hill attempted to shoot Grier, but a woman was shot in the process.
The victim was taken to the West Georgia Medical Center and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Police say Grier and Hill fled the area before officers arrived on the scene. Grier and Hill are wanted for questioning in the case.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts or has information about the case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.