National Bowling Day is Saturday, August 10

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s just one day to spare before National Bowling Day on Saturday, August 10. Bowlero’s Columbus location will be celebrating “National Bowling Day”.
Operation manager Jared McPherson says Bowlero is the second biggest bowling alley in the state of Georgia with 48 lanes. According to McPherson, the largest bowling alley in the state is in Savannah with 50 lanes.
While bowling can be a fun activity for the whole family, McPherson says there are also health benefits.
“For every three games of bowling is the equivalent of running one mile. It’s fun for all ages. Everybody could do it. Any ages from one to to 99, 101 even. It’s a sport that everybody could do. You don’t have to worry about being benched," McPherson explains.
He says National Bowling Day is in August because it is around the same time bowling leagues start for the season.
Bowlero is offering free games between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. this Saturday if you sign up for the free MVB program.
