Blazing Heat For This Weekend!

Blazing heat will be the big story over the weekend, with hot high pressure expanding east from Texas into the southeastern United States. A combination of highs soaring into the mid to upper 90s, and dew points in the 70s & 80s will cause those heat indexes to soar into the triple digits! Make sure to take breaks from the heat, and stay hydrated this weekend! Only a few spotty storms will cool us off today, and rain chances will be even lower Sunday through Tuesday, with little heat relief expected until Wednesday. A weak front will help increase rain chances later next week, bringing temperatures back to more reasonable levels. Meanwhile, all is quiet in the tropics!