Callaway’s Tank Bigsby commits to Auburn

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn’s 2020 recruiting class just got better, as Callaway’s 4-star running back Tank Bigsby committed to the Tigers Friday afternoon. Bigsby said he chose AU in part because it felt like his high school.
“It’s amazing. It’s a blessing,” Bigsby said. “I always wanted to do this, and I just stayed down with it, stayed humble and I ain’t done yet.”
He chose Auburn over Georgia, LSU and South Carolina, becoming the 18th player to commit to Auburn in the class of 2020.
Bigsby had a huge season last year as a junior. He rushed for 2,221 yards and 22 touchdowns, adding another 217 yards on 14 catches.
He’s listed as the 31st best prep running back in the nation by 247 sports, and is a consensus Top 100 player. His commitment moves Auburn up to 6th place in the class of 2020 recruiting rankings on 247 sports.
Tank becomes the fourth player from the Chattahoochee Valley in this recruiting class, joining teammate Tate Johnson, Troup’s Kobe Hudson and Central’s Javion Cohen.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.