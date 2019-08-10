CSU students move in to prep for another school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University are also ready to welcome incoming Freshmen.
On-campus and commuter students alike spent yesterday participating in move-in day, moving into their dorms and those not living on campus helping their peers do the same.
Students are preparing to head back to classes on Monday, Aug. 12.
Some of the students moving in are just months removed from high school.
“I am a little nervous, but I live pretty close and my grandparents live 20 minutes away, so I have a lot of family around, so it’s not that nerve wracking,” said Trinity Lynn, a CSU student.
“It’s excited, nerve-racking, I have a lot of emotions going on,” said Caleb Underwood, another CSU student.
