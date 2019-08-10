Eufaula man stabbed, killed during overnight domestic incident

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A 36-year-old Eufaula man has died after an overnight domestic dispute.
Eufaula police received a 911 call reporting a domestic assault at Chattahoochee Courts Apartments at approximately 2:24 a.m. on Aug. 10.
Officers arrived to find a man, later identified as 36-year-old Randy Earl Smith, suffering multiple stab wounds to his upper and lower body.
Officers began emergency field wound treatment before Eufaula Rescue took Smith to Medical Center Barbour for further treatment.
Smith was pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m.
Police have identified a female suspect who is currently being sought.
This incident is still under investigation by the EPD Criminal Investigations Division.
