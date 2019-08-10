Man convicted of Phenix City murder, sentenced to life appears to be posting on social media

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A little over a week after being sentenced in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, a Russell County inmate is posting to Facebook.
Mariah Farrow was shot and killed in 2015, her ex-boyfriend Demetrius Dorsey pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to life in prison on Aug. 2.
Farrow’s mother sent News Leader 9 information about Dorsey’s Facebook profile and new posts including important case files.
She wonders how Dorsey has access to social media and Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says he does not.
“When we searched his cell just a few days ago, there was neither the case files nor any cell phones,” said Sheriff Taylor. “So I believe what is happening is that he’s speaking to someone on the phone, telling them his password, telling them what he wants them to post and I think somebody outside the jail is making those posts.”
Sheriff Taylor says many people have reported the posts to Facebook asking for them to be taken down.
