Man killed in early morning accident on Steam Mill Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has died after being involved in a fatal accident early this morning.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says a 37-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle accident in the 4200 block of Steam Mill Rd.
Coroner Bryan says he was pronounced dead at approximately 4:00 a.m.
The victim’s identity is not yet being released as his family is still being notified. Bryan did say, however, the man held an out of town driver’s license and was in a rental car.
